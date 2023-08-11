Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $176,765,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 471.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,504,000 after buying an additional 1,280,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 832,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.