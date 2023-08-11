Hao Advisors Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Autohome accounts for about 0.6% of Hao Advisors Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 18.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

