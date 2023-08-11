Hao Advisors Management Ltd Invests $22.63 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,631,000. Baidu comprises about 7.8% of Hao Advisors Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. OTR Global downgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Baidu Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.