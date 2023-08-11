Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) vs. TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Financial Comparison

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.85 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -869.32, meaning that its share price is 87,032% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07%

Summary

TerrAscend beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards LP engages in producing and distributing macadamia nut-based products. It operates through the Orchards and Branded Products segments. The Orchards segment includes the sale of wet-in-shell macadamia nuts, sale of dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and sale of macadamia nut kernel. The Branded Products segment refers to the sale of bulk macadamia nut kernel and branded macadamia nut products. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Hilo, HI.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

