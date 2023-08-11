Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Hayward worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $26,429,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hayward by 964.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,070,000.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,242 shares of company stock worth $2,225,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.06. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

