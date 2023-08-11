HC Wainwright Boosts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $19.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 167.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUX. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.25. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

