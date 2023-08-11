HC Wainwright Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXK remained flat at $2.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $572.61 million, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 387,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 242,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

