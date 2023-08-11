HC Wainwright Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

