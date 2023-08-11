HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRNX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

