HC Wainwright Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $6.50

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.75 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

