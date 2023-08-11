HC Wainwright Raises Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $16.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 144.65% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tango Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

