HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Asensus Surgical from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,124.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Articles

