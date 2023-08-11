HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Immunovant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 715,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,642. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,197. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 121,805 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunovant by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 380,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Immunovant by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.