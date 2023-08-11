HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

