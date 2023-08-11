HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.34% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 387,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. MAG Silver has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 817.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

