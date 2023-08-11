HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The company had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.