HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.
Vor Biopharma Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:VOR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.85. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
