HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VOR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.85. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

About Vor Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

