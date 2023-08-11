HC Wainwright Weighs in on Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

