HC Wainwright Weighs in on XOMA Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for XOMA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 663.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. XOMA has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,818 shares of company stock worth $119,154. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

