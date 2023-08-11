HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $535.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.87. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.41. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $129.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -60.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,549,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

