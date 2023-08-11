HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 5.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.