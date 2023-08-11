Head to Head Review: TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) vs. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCL Electronics and Vuzix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TCL Electronics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A $0.05 9.19 Vuzix $11.84 million 23.60 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -6.91

TCL Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCL Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCL Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TCL Electronics and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than TCL Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares TCL Electronics and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -299.46% -33.52% -30.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of TCL Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCL Electronics beats Vuzix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCL Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses. The company manufactures and sells television sets, smartphones, smart connective devices, smart commercial display and smart home products, and photovoltaic equipment. It also engages in membership cards, video-on-demand, advertising, vertical application, and other businesses. In addition, the company distributes TCL branded air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, and other household appliances. Further, it is involved in trading TV products and components, and white goods; research and development of software on smart TV devices, and mobile devices; operation of the Internet platform; and distribution of mobile devices and components. The company was formerly known as TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited and changed its name to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited in June 2018. The company is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group Corporation.

About Vuzix

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.