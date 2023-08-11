Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,994,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,935. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,887,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,646,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 446,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

