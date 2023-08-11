Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $32.42 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $32.42 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,559,526,345 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,559,526,344.66792 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05703161 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $42,977,661.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.