Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 3,303 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $105.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

