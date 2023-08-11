Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 3,303 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $105.79.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.