Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,725.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

HSDT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 209,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,611. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 8,297.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

