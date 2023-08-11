Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Helmerich & Payne worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,213,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 1,378,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

