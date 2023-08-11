Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Herbalife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.