Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.75

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00016162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $173.48 million and approximately $2,872.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013969 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,390.67 or 1.00031976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.74691962 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,535.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

