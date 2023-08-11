Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
