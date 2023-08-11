Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

