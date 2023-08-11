Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $54,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,990 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

