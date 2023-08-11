Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $75,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.64. 295,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,626. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel



Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

