High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HLF traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.49. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$417 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.60.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of C$445.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.8316062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.