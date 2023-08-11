High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of C$445.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.8316062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.