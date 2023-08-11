Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 675.0% in July

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HIHO stock remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.94%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

