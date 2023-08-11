Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Posts Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.06 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,455. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 68.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 573,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.