Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Raised to $9.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.81. 1,016,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.63. Holley has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

