Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMC. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Price Performance
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.62.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
