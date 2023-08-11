Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMC. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

