Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lessened by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 264,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 34,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.74. 2,811,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,635. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

