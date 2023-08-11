Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.15

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
