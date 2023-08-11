Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Tops $121.09 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.09 million and $4.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00029409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00100232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,000,250 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

