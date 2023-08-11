Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,128 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 668.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

