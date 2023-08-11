Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.08 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

