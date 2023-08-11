Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

