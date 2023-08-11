Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.