Horizon Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

