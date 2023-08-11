Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

