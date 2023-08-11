Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$57.74 and last traded at C$57.74. Approximately 13,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 20,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.42.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.