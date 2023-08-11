Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,559 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 648.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

HRL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 532,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,936. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

