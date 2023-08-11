Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,392 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 922,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

